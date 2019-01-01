I-League 2018-19: Pedro Manzi scores hat-trick as Chennai City trump Gokulam Kerala

Chennai City were down 1-2 at half-time but the league leaders mounted a good comeback to claim three points...

Chennai City scriped a second-half comeback to beat Gokulam Kerala 3-2 in their I-League match on Friday at the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore.

Pedro Manzi scored a hat-trick (7',59',80') to power the hosts to a win and to climb above Willis Plaza in the topscorer's chart. Mudde Musa (17') and Joel Sunday (38') scored for the visitors.

Akbar Nawas made just one change to the Chennai lineup that thrashed Lajong 6-1. Alexander Jesuraj replaced Vijay Ponurangam.

The 3-2 loss to Aizawl forced Bino George into making three changes to his lineup. Fabricio Ortiz served a suspension for accumulating four yellow cards, Suhair VP and Pritam Singh were dropped. Into the first team came Rajesh, Christian Sabah and striker Joel Sunday.

Chennai City started the game on the front foot and took the lead in the seventh minute. A floating corner-kick to the far post by Sandro met Pedro Manzi who caressed the ball into the net.

Arjun Jayaraj's free-kick at the other end ten minutes later carved open the Chennai defence. Rajesh's header off the delivery into the box hit the post but Mudde Musa made no mistake from close-range to slam the loose ball home.

A long ball into the box by Abhishek Das in the 37th minute hit Shem Marton Eugene's hand and the referee pointed to the spot. Joel Sunday's spot-kick was parried back into his own path by the goalie and the striker converted to make it 1-2 in favour of the visitors.

The game took an ugly turn at the stroke of half-time as Sinivasan Pandiyan hit Arjun Jayaraj with his elbow in a late challenge for the ball. The Keralite retaliated by kicking out and the tussle was punished with red cards for both players.