I-League 2018-19: Jaime Colado on target as East Bengal edge past Indian Arrows

Manoj Mohammad set to miss Kolkata derby after being shown a red card in injury time...

East Bengal returned to winning ways in I-League with a win against Indian Arrows, courtesy of a second-half goal by Jaime Santos Colado (48').

The Red and Golds had a dismal first-half and could barely trouble Indian Arrows keeper Prabhsukhan Gill. But they managed to turn around proceedings in the second half and were able to find the net within three minutes of resumption taking advantage of a goalmouth melee. Left-back Manoj Mohammad was flashed his second yellow after the defender entered the field of play without the permission of the match officials and will miss the Kolkata Derby.

Alejandro Menendez made two changes to the side that went down 2-1 against Chennai City. Lalram Chullova was once again available for selection after serving his one-match ban. He slotted in at his usual right back position which meant Samad Ali Mallick was relegated to the bench. Kamalpreet Singh also made his way back in the starting XI as Lalrindika Ralte was forced to sit out of the matchday squad after conceding his fourth yellow against Chennai City.

On the other hand, Floyd Pinto did not want to tinker with the combination that decimated Shillong Lajong 3-0 away from home.

It was a slow-burner in the first half as neither side took initiative to break the deadlock. Arrows made it clear that they would be happy with a point whereas East Bengal lacked the creativity to penetrate in the attacking third.

Pinto's boys maintained their defensive shape to perfection and frustrated the hosts with their resilient defending. They were quick to close down any passing opportunity and denied space to the likes of Colado and Antonio Dovale.

In the 35th minute, Kassim Aidara decided to try his luck from distance but the midfielder was denied by the crossbar. The scoreline read 0-0 as both the teams headed for the tunnel and Menedez had 15 minutes to turn things around.

East Bengal came out all guns blazing after the break and created the first opportunity within two minutes when Jobby Justin delivered a low cross from the right targeting Colado but the Spaniard fell short of the pass.

The 23-year old made amends for his miss and scored the solitary goal of the match taking advantage of a rare defensive lapse by Indian Arrows. It was Justin once again who created the opportunity after bamboozling Boris near the baseline to cut inside a pass for Colado to score. Asish Rai and Jitendra Singh could not clear their lines and the Sporting Gijon youth product made them pay for it.

Arrows started going out of their defensive blocks in search of the equaliser which opened things up in the middle. Pinto brought on Rahim Ali around the hour-mark to add more flair in the attacking third.

More to follow...