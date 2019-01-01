I-League 2018-19: East Bengal pull off second-half comeback to stay in the race

Enrique Esqueda came off the bench to score a brace...

Enrique Esqueda came off the bench and scored two goals (67', 86') to help East Bengal come from behind and beat NEROCA 2-1 on Thursday at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Chencho Gyeltshen (3'_ scored on his debut for NEROCA after joining the I-League team on loan from Bengaluru earlier this week. However, last season's league runners-up failed to protect their lead against a wave of East Bengal attacks in the second-half.

Alejandro Menendez fielded an unchanged East Bengal XI which had defeated arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in their last match. Manuel Retamero, on the other hand, made six changes in the NEROCA XI that defeated Indian Arrows 3-2 in their last game.

Lalit Thapa, Roshan Singh, Felix Chidi, Ronaldo Singh, Sushil Meitei and Tondomba Singh were replaced by Mauro Boerchio, Eduardo Ferreira, Chencho Gyeltshen, Malemngamba Meitei, Aryn Williams and Abdul Salam.

Debutant Chencho Gyeltshen broke the deadlock as early as the third minute of the match from Katsumi Yusa’s corner. It all started with Subhas Singh’s through ball from the left side which Borja Gomez somehow managed to clear.

Rakshit Dagar initially failed to grip Katsumi’s corner and Lalrindika Ralte accidentally passed the ball to Chencho who pushed the ball into the net.

It was an end-to-end affair right from the beginning of the match and the early goal just increased the intensity of the match.

East Bengal came close to equalising on several occasions in the first half but failed to beat Lalit Thapa under the woodwork. Antonio Dovale got a chance to score from inside the box but failed to keep his effort on target.

Just minutes before half time, Jobby Justin attempted a back volley from Lalrindika’s long ball but once again Lalit Thapa came in between the ball and the goal.

East Bengal went all guns blazing in the second half as they desperately searched for an equaliser.

Alejandro made all three substitutions with the first 20 minutes of the second half. Enrique Esqueda, Brandon Vanlalremdika and Samad Ali Mallick replaced Antonio Dovale, Laldanmawia Ralte and Kamalpreet Singh respectively.

NEROCA's defensive approach further allowed the home side to attack in numbers and increase the pressure on their half. Esqueda proved to be a super substitute as he scored the equaliser in the 67th minute. The Mexican forward converted a clinical header from Jaime Santos Colado's cross.

East Bengal's persistence in the attacking third paid-off as Enrique scored the winning goal in the 86th minute with yet another header. Brandon found Samad on the right edge of the penalty who curled a cross in front of the goal. The Mexican headed the ball in from the pin-point cross.

The Red and Golds are now fourth on the table with 28 points from 14 matches and will take on Real Kashmir away from home on February 10.



