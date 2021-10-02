The 62-year-old tactician says he knew he had done nothing wrong and will be cleared by the Ethics Committee

Luc Eymael has communicated for the first time after the Safa Ethics Committee exonerated him from any wrongdoing following racism allegations.

The former Black Leopards, Free State Stars, and Polokwane City coach was three days ago cleared after the Ethics committee chairperson Judge Sisi Khampepe, sitting with Judge Ronnie Pillay and attorney Candylee de Sousa did not find any evidence pinning him to making racist remarks.

The Belgian tactician had been accused of allegedly calling Yanga SC fans “monkeys” and “dogs” after audio suggested he made those utterances circulated, leading to Safa to block the coach from securing employment in South Africa.

Eymael, who also coached FKF Premier League side AFC Leopards, has revealed he knew the truth will come out and sent a warning to those who turned their back on him to wait for consequences.

'The truth will always come out'

“I have told you, the truth will always come out...also for these people who turned their back on me...Now we will see how many stories will be edited with the true,” Eymael wrote on his Facebook page.

In making the ruling that exonerated Eymael, the Ethics committee said: “The recording [Exhibit A] upon which Mr. Abercrombie [chairperson of the Integrity Committee] bases his case on is also problematic.

“He conceded that despite Mr Eymael’s consistent assertion that the recording is false and is a product of manipulation of another recording so as to change the meaning of the latter, no investigation was conducted into the authenticity of the said recording, he seeks the committee to rely on.”

“This recording consequently suffers serious deficiencies,” further read the ruling.

The statement continued: “There is furthermore no evidence to explain why this evidence could or should be relied upon. The suggestion that we do so because of the logical sequence of events referred to is unconvincing and therefore cannot serve to prove any case against Mr Eymael.

“Accordingly, there is no evidence to implicate Mr Eymael in any alleged offensive act and utterance. Consequently, this recording equally can’t be relied upon.

“In the circumstances, the committee is unable to find that any derogatory, insulting, or racist remarks were spoken by Mr Eymael. In the result, Mr Luc Eymael is exonerated from any alleged wrongdoing.”

The racism allegations saw Eymael lose his job at Chippa United.