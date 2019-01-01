'I hope Liverpool never win a title while I'm still breathing' - Ex-USMNT keeper Howard loyal to Everton & Man Utd

The former Toffees and Red Devils goalkeeper is hoping to see former rivals miss out on the title, while backing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be a success

Tim Howard has made it clear where his loyalties lie, with the former and goalkeeper saying of the battle for Premier League supremacy: "I hope never win a title while I'm still breathing."

The ex-United States international, who is currently seeing out of the final year of a distinguished playing career at the , has strong ties to arch-rivals of those at Anfield.

He spent four years on the books at Old Trafford before going on to take in over 400 appearances during a decade-long stint at Goodison Park.

With that history taken into account, the 40-year-old is hoping to avoid seeing old adversaries prevail in the present.

Howard told CNN of a thrilling fight for the finish in : “I hope Liverpool never win a title while I'm still breathing.

“We have two teams in the form that they're both in. It'll come down to the wire. If no one has a slip-up, then City wins.”

As things stand, with two games remaining, defending champions hold a slender one-point lead at the summit.

The battle between Blues and Reds appears set to go down to the wire, as does the scrap for top-four finishes below them.

Howard’s former employers at Old Trafford had been hoping to gatecrash that party, but now appear destined to miss out on qualification.

United remain stuck in sixth spot, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having seen his side slump again after enjoying an initial rejuvenation under his tutelage.

More questions are being asked of the Red Devils, but Howard believes they have found the right man to lead them forward in his former team-mate.

“So football's funny,” he said.

“Pundits and fans are funny. He's the right man for the job. Hopefully they will spend some money and they'll get his players in and it's no problem.

“It's funny, right? Football: He comes in and wins every game for three months and he's the second coming of Jesus Christ and everyone loves him and then they tear him down and are ready to throw him off the ledge.”

Howard added on the future ambition at United: “I think for any of those teams in that pack of six or eight teams, I think the idea is to finish in the top four.

"And if you catch good form and lightning in a bottle, and you're in a title race then it's all to play for. But right now, I think the idea is for them to get back in the Champions League for sure.”