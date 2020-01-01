'I hope I have plenty of years left!' - Man Utd star Mata not ready to walk away from 'emotional roulette' of professional football

The Spanish midfielder has admitted he has "no idea" what he will do when he hangs up his boots, but plans to keep playing for a while yet

Juan Mata says he's not ready to walk away from the "emotional roulette" of professional football, with the star hopeful he has "plenty of years left" in the game.

Mata has enjoyed an illustrious career at the highest level spanning 14 years, which began with giants .

The midfielder left Santiago Bernabeu after one season in their Castilla side to join , where he quickly emerged as one of the brightest young talents in Spanish football.

Mata's impressive performances at Mestalla earned him a regular spot in national team, and he formed part of their star-studded World Cup-winning squad in 2010, before moving onto bigger challenges at club level the following year.

snapped the ex-Madrid starlet up for £24 million ($32m), and the investment paid off 10-fold during the 2011-12 campaign, which ended in and glory for the west London outfit.

Mata went on to make 135 appearances for the Blues across all competitions while adding a winners' medal to his silverware collection, but ended up being deemed surplus to requirements after Jose Mourinho's return to the club.

The international joined United in a £37m ($49m) deal in January 2014, and has since enhanced his reputation as one of the best playmakers in the Premier League.

Mata has scored 50 goals in 263 appearances for the Red Devils, while also providing 47 assists, helping the club win three major trophies in the process.

However, the 32-year-old has gradually fallen down the squad pecking order at Old Trafford, and is currently having to make do with a bit-part role under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the start of the 2020-21 season.

Despite the fact he is no longer guaranteed regular minutes in Manchester, Mata is optimistic he can continue playing at the highest level for a while yet having grown accustomed to the intense nature of the job.

“I’ve thought about retirement, what it will be like, but I have no idea," the United ace told The Guardian. "Football is an emotional roulette, every three days, short-term goals, the pace of life, suffering defeats, facing objectives, and it’s hard to find a role after.

"I don’t know what I’m going to do. I really hope I have plenty of years left, that an ex-footballer’s life is a few years away.

"You have to find a meaning to your life, not just live off what you were.”

Mata also stressed the importance of savouring every moment he gets on the pitch ahead of the Red Devils' crucial Champions League showdown against RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.

"We have to win,’” he added. “Well, draw in this case. Truth is, there are elements of professional football that make it harder to enjoy: the demands to get a result, to play well or lose your place, to perform in front of 80,000, not with your friends in front of no one.

“And when you win, because that’s your duty, it’s more relief than happiness. Why? Because in three days you have another game you have to win. It’s so constant that it’s hard to savour victory.

"But however high the demands it’s important to think: yes, there’s an objective, a plan, responsibility, but I’m going to enjoy this, on this perfect pitch, with this ball. And the more you remember that, the better you’ll play."