'I have to talk with Andre' - Erik ten Hag reacts to Onana's latest nightmare display for Man Utd as Galatasaray spring major Champions League shock at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag will speak to Andre Onana separately after his nightmare display for Manchester United in the Champions League against Galatasaray.

Onana had night to forget in UCL

Poor pass led to Casemiro's sending off

Ten Hag hailed Onana as a 'great goalkeeper'

WHAT HAPPENED? United squandered their lead twice as they eventually went down 3-2 against Galatasaray in a Champions League group stage clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Goalkeeper Onana had yet another forgettable outing in United colours. His misplaced pass led to Casemiro being sent off as the Brazilian was forced to make a tackle on Dries Mertens inside the penalty box. While Maurco Icardi missed the subsequent spot-kick, he made amends by scoring the winner for Galatasaray a few minutes later. After the match, Ten Hag stated that he would have a word with Onana but still hailed him as a "great goalkeeper".

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the media after the match, the United boss said: "I have to talk with more players, but I also have to talk with Andre of course. I will do and I will back him, because he’s a great goalkeeper."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Cameroonian has had a tough time adjusting at his new club as he has now conceded 18 goals in 10 appearances since joining the Red Devils from Inter Milan in the summer. Ten Hag is confident Onana will respond strongly, though, as he added: "We already have seen in games his great capabilities, also his personality after he made mistakes. He will bounce back and I am sure he will in the coming games as well."

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag's side will next face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, before the international break comes into effect.