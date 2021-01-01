'I am involved and I should be involved' - Tuchel happy with Chelsea's transfer setup

The Blues manager feels like he is in the loop when it comes to doing business this summer but accepts that he can't have it all his own way

Thomas Tuchel insists that he won't be causing any issues over transfers at Chelsea despite his reputation for being a disruptive force at previous clubs.

At Paris Saint-Germain, Dortmund and Mainz, Tuchel has had disagreements with senior staff over their recruitment plans.

Those issues helped accelerate his exit from PSG in December, ahead of taking over as Blues manager in January. But, as Chelsea begin to discuss their summer transfer plans, Tuchel has said he likes what he is hearing.

What was said?

"I have opinions about what we can add to the group to get better," Tuchel told reporters. "This is my job. I will give my opinion when I am asked my opinion. We will do this and sometimes your opinions change and this is also a process.

"I have my ideas, of course. I have my ideas for certain profiles. It is not about me wishing for player A and player B and if they don't come, I will get angry. It was never like this in my whole career and it will never be like this.

"I understand that there are issues to solve with the agents, the players and the interests of the club. It is not only about me and my wishes. This is the baseline for all talks that we have here. Of course, we talk about it.

"I talk with the club, I give my opinion and talk about it with the scouting department. I am involved and I should be involved. I have the feeling that I am involved. The players that we have all have fantastic personalities and right now is even a moment where we get to know each other better and better.

"We have big games and crucial times ahead of us, so we will have a very clear picture of our group. The stronger they perform then the harder it is to improve this squad from the outside. But there's always room and ideas that we will find out.

"I have a strong feeling that we are not in a rush and we are not in a big need. We are very relaxed. Everyone is fully focused and it is not the time to get distracted with any of that."

Who do Chelsea want to sign?

Chelsea are looking to sign a marquee striker with Olivier Giroud likely to depart and the club increasingly open to letting Tammy Abraham go.

Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Inter's Romelu Lukaku are both considered good options for the west Londoners, but their clubs seem keen to hang onto them at all costs.

The Blues will also consider adding a central defender with Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule among the leading candidates. Chelsea also like Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez.

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea are back to Premier League action this weekend after their 1-1 away draw with Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

Fulham visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening, before the second leg against Madrid on Wednesday.

