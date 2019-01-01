I have offers from Europe but Real Madrid will 100% win a major title next season – Reguilon

The left-back's future in the Spanish capital is a topic of debate this summer but the player himself has high hopes for the new campaign

's Sergio Reguilon has admitted that he has had offers to join clubs elsewhere in Europe but is keen to stay in the Spanish capital as he is '100 per cent' sure that he and his team-mates will win a major trophy in the 2019-20 season.

Los Blancos endured one of their most disappointing seasons to date last term, with a failure to find an adequate replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo's goals credited as a major reason for Madrid finishing the campaign without a single piece of silverware.

Reguilon had been one of the few bright spots in the 2018-19 campaign, however, with the 22-year-old making the jump from Real's Castilla side and racking up 22 appearances across all competitions, while also registering three assists from left-back.

And despite the low mood at the Santiago Bernabeu, Reguilon firmly believes that he and his team-mates will return to winning ways in the new season.

“Yes, yes, 100%!” he said when asked by Goal if Madrid will win silverware next year. “We will win one of the three big titles next year, 100%.

Reguilon's future has been the topic of debate as Zinedine Zidane plots a summer rebuild at the club, but the Madrid native is happy where he is – and vowed that any new additions to the squad will be welcomed with open arms.

“I have offers from abroad, from Europe,” Reguilon said. “I would prefer to play abroad, but above all I would prefer to stay at Real Madrid. There are a lot of rumours but that's up to the management of the club.

“I know that the club is very happy about what I have achieved this year and I trust in myself, in what I have done, in the coach, in my contract... I think we are going to reach a good conclusion for everyone.

“What the coach and I talked about is confidential, but I was very happy with the two meetings we had. I am very calm. My goal is to stay with Real Madrid but let's see what happens. The summer is very long and anything can happen, but I am very calm.

On the summer rebuild, he added: “It looks like a whole football team is coming! It's a topic that does not concern me. I am very happy with my team-mates, we know we can give so much more. But, of course, anyone who comes will be welcome.”