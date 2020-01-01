'I have my own development program' - Van Wyk keen on helping girls realise their dreams

Having risen to stardom, the most-capped South African player is sharing her desire of seeing talented kids realise their aspirations

international Janine Van Wyk has revealed she has her development plan to help young female girls talented in football realize their dreams.Van Wyk, who is the most-capped footballer in South Africa with 170 - male or female and the most-capped African woman, was born in Alberton, in Gauteng Province, and has come a long way since she first developed a passion in football as a youngster.The 33-year-old began playing when she was six, and represented Scaw Metals in Germiston, to the east of Johannesburg, after being told she had to play with the boys before she integrated into girls football at Spring Home Sweepers amid challenges.

The defender subsequently moved to Moroka Swallows, and then on to Palace Super Falcons, where she was a three-time Sasol league winner before later joining Houston Dash in the United States and recently Fortuna Hjorring in .

And the Banyana Banyana captain, who founded her own club, JVW FC in 2013, shared her struggles and rough storied journey in the sport while reiterating her determination to ensure that the dreams of these female kids talented in football are realized.

“For me, being the only white girl in the team and the league was another challenge for me because I had to deal with different cultures and languages, but again I did it through the love and passion that I have for the game,” Van Wyk said in a video interview with Caf.

“I have been serving the national team for 13 years and I have been part of the team since 2005. I started playing football at age five. It was a challenge for me because the sport wasn’t popular among girls when I started.

"Playing with boys really made me a better player today because it was challenging for me to compete against strong boys. I have played with teammates that felt that they shouldn’t have a girl in their team.

“How I got into football was because my uncle played the sport and played professionally in South Africa and I was at his games almost every weekend. I played football with my cousins in the garden and always during school holidays.

"It was fun and that’s where the passion and love for the game started when I was young. Today, I have my own development program called JVW Girls Football Development which was established in 2013.

"This is for me to give girls the opportunity to play. I know that there are so many girls out there that want to play, but their parents just don’t allow them to play with boys.”