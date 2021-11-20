'I feel very low' - Solksjaer apologises to fans for Man Utd's 'bad situation'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he was left feeling "very low" after Manchester United's 4-1 hammering at Watford on Saturday as he apologised to the club's supporters for the performance.

United found themselves 2-0 down at the end of the first-half at Vicarage Road but seemed capable of fighting back in the second period after Donny van de Beek pulled a goal back.

That spark disappeared when Harry Maguire was then sent off with a second yellow card, however, and the home side went on to score two more in the final stages of the match.

What has been said?

Pressure on Solskjaer is increasing in the wake of their fifth defeat in seven matches in the English top-flight and the coach admitted his team were “outfought” by Watford.

He told BBC Match of the Day: “The first-half is the worst we've played and it's hard for me to explain why we played the way we did and allowed them to get in our box from nothing. The goalkeeper could go up to the half-way line and put it in the box - we were outfought.

"Very hurt - when you play in the Premier League you have got to turn up against good players and good opposition like this.

“The boys are in a terrible place in their heads now - we have let ourselves down and the fans down. It's hard to stand here and explain that but that's football and we have to take the flack for it.

"I'm the manger and I will take the flack and take the responsibility - the players are working as hard as they can.

"The fans are really disappointed I understand we all understand. They've supported us through thick and thin, they've been with us through this rebuild. We get to this season after finishing third and second and we sign top players, expectations go up and we've not had a result or the performances.

"They're right to say their opinion, I'm not surprised after a day like this because for the first-half we were way below what we can do and what we should do."

He added: "I feel for the fans and I feel the same as them, we're embarrassed losing the way we did. We are in a very bad run and bad situation but that's part of football. They'll support the team and whoever is on the pitch and sometimes you have to say sorry and that was a sorry for the performance."

Asked if he is worried about his future at the club, Solskjaer said: "[Losing my job] is not for me to worry about - I work as hard and as well as I can with the staff I've got, top people, professional players but at the moment we're not getting the results.

"I feel very low."

Fernandes demands better from Man Utd

United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was critical of his team’s first-half collapse, admitting they lacked any fight before the break.

“It’s everyone's fault here, it’s not the coach or one or two players, it’s everyone, everyone has to take the responsibility because everyone has to do better," he said.

“We did [fight back] but just for one half and that is not enough in these kinds of games in the Premier League it’s not enough just to play for one half.

“Watford is a good team, they are aggressive and they have quality up front and you give them chances they will score goals. That’s been a problem for us in many games.

"The attitude in the second half was there, in the first half it was too sloppy from everyone. We don’t go on the front foot, we don’t tackle, we don’t win our duels and against these teams, you have to win that, try to keep the same intensity as them and after then show your quality and why you play for Manchester United."

