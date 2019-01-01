'I feel responsible for this result' - Sokratis apologises to Arsenal fans after Watford capitulation

The defender took to social media after his error sparked a dramatic Hornets comeback at Vicarage Road

defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has apologised to Gunners supporters and says he feels responsible for their second half collapse against Watford on Sunday.

Unai Emery’s side looked to be cruising when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s double gave them a comfortable half-time lead.

, however, roared back after the break to claim a battling point in a thrilling encounter at Vicarage Road, with a clumsy error from Sokratis sparking the comeback.

After collecting the ball inside the area from goalkeeper Bern Leno, the Greece international then played a sloppy pass forward that was intercepted by Gerard Deulofeu, allowing Tom Cleverley to score and bring the Hornets back into the game.

Watford, with Quique Sanchez Flores back in the dugout after succeeding Javi Gracia for a second spell in charge last week, continued to pile forward and grabbed a deserved equaliser courtesy of some more sloppy Arsenal defending.

With nine minutes remaining, another swift Watford break resulted in David Luiz clumsily tripping Roberto Pereyra in the area. The forward converted the spot-kick to earn the Hornets a point.

Watford peppered 31 shots at the Arsenal goal throughout the game, the most the Gunners have conceded in a Premier League game since Opta records began in 2003-04.

Arsenal boss Emery took the blame for the result after the game, saying the team selection and tactics were ultimately his responsibility even if he hopes his young players will learn from the chastening experience.

Sokratis, though, felt he was to blame and said sorry to the Gunners fans in a post on social media.

“Today’s result is not good for us,” said the 31-year-old on Twitter. “I feel responsible for this result, so I would like to apologise to all of you. I don’t like to hide, and I will keep working hard in order to achieve our goals.”

The draw leaves Arsenal seventh in the Premier League table, with eight points from five matches.

Next up for Arsenal is a trip to to take on in their group stage opener on Thursday before hosting in the Premier League next Sunday.