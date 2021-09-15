'I don't see Mbappe leaving' - Leonardo unconcerned about PSG star's future amid Real Madrid links

The Parc des Princes chief says the striker has a "deep relationship" with the French club and won't be departing for free next summer

Leonardo is not concerned about Kylian Mbappe's future amid ongoing rumours linking him with Real Madrid, with the Paris Saint-Germain sporting director insisting "I don't see him leaving at the end of this season".

Madrid attempted to lure Mbappe away from PSG in the summer transfer window by submitting three huge bids, the last of which reportedly came in at €220 million (£190m/£262m) on deadline day.

The Ligue 1 giants rejected the Blancos' advances despite the striker entering the final year of his contract, and Leonardo hopes a prized asset will remain at Parc des Princes beyond the 2021-22 campaign.

What has been said?

"I don't see Mbappe leaving at the end of this season. Nobody is thinking about the future of Paris Saint-Germain without Kylian," the PSG director told Canal Plus. "Kylian sort of represents the difference between the superficial and the deep. Kylian's relationship with Paris Saint-Germain is deep. That's why we don't think about anything else.

"Kylian represents many things. Not only because he is French or one of the best players in the world. He has a way of being that we like and one that everyone likes."

Leonardo criticises Madrid again

Leonardo accused Real of behaving "illegally" in their pursuit of Mbappe last month, saying the Spanish club submitted unsatisfactory bids on purpose to pave the way for a free transfer in the new year.

The Brazilian has doubled down on his comments, claiming PSG never received Madrid's reported final world-record offer.

"We were not happy with the behaviour of Real Madrid," Leonardo added. "Starting negotiations for one of the best players in the world in the last week of the transfer market generated a situation that we did not like.

"We were clear about our position with the offer. It was not enough, it was smaller than what we paid. The last offer they talked about never came. You can't organise a transfer market for two, three or four months and change your plans like that."

Mbappe, Neymar and Messi

Leonardo insists Mbappe will be eager to form a deadly attacking trio alongside Neymar and summer signing Lionel Messi, that can take PSG to greater heights in the coming years.

The Parc des Princes chief sees no reason why the Frenchman would turn his back on the project early, saying: "Messi, Neymar and Mbappe are not something to look at for just one year. I think they complement each other, each one is No 1 in their characteristics. I don't see jealousy between them."

