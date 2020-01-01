'I don't know what it's all about!' - Lindelof at a loss to explain Man Utd's poor start to 2020-21

The defender admits the Red Devils have fallen short of their usual standards, but he's confident of a positive response after the international break

Victor Lindelof has conceded he's at a loss to explain 's poor start to the 2020-21 campaign ahead of a crucial clash with Newcastle on Saturday.

United have slipped to 16th in the Premier League standings after losing two of their opening three fixtures of the new season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his team beaten 3-1 at Old Trafford by on September 19, a result he put down to a lack of match fitness within the squad after a short-pre season.

However, the Red Devils followed up that result with an unconvincing 3-2 win away at , who were extremely unfortunate to lose after hitting the woodwork five times during the match.

The wheels really came off just before the international break, however, as United suffered another home defeat, this time at the hands of .

Spurs ran out 6-1 winners at the Theatre of Dreams after a horrific defensive display from Solskjaer's side, with Son Heung-min and Harry Kane each bagging a brace for the visitors.

Lindelof missed that contest through injury, but returned to competitive action with on Sunday in a UEFA Nation's League clash with .

Although 26-year-old has had plenty of time to reflect on the Red Devils' poor form, he is still unsure about the main reasons behind their struggles, and hopes a turnaround in fortunes will begin when the Premier League resumes this weekend.

"It hasn't been the best start for us in the league, I don't know what it's all about," Lindelof told Aftonbladet. "If it's because we played for a long time in Europe [last season] and didn't get the time off we usually get... it's difficult to answer.

"We probably had one or two weeks together before the league started and we haven't got to the level we've wanted. But I think after this international break, a lot of players are back and ready to perform at the level we can."

It has been suggested that a number of United stars have been struggling with fatigue, but Lindelof insists he had no issues during Sweden's 2-1 loss to Croatia and that he is ready to play against on Wednesday before returning to Manchester.

"Not for me personally. I have been set to play two matches in this selection [for Sweden in October]. The body feels good. It's getting started now," he added.

"Yesterday it felt very good in the legs anyway. If [Sweden manager] Janne [Andersson] wants me to play, I have absolutely no problem playing another match."