'I don't know if it missed me, but I definitely missed it!' - Oxlade-Chamberlain thrilled with brace in Champions League return

The midfielder admitted that he is glad to be back playing in Europe after missing nearly all of Liverpool's title-winning campaign last season

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain admitted that he missed playing in the after scoring two goals on Wednesday, although the midfielder says that his side needs to be better going forward.

The midfielder fired Liverpool's first two goals in a 4-1 win over in on Wednesday, marking his first two goals of the campaign.

His first goal came just three minutes in, easing nerves any sorts of nerves for the visiting side.

However, it was his second that was the standout, as the former midfielder fired a stunning outside-of-the-boot finish from outside the box to give Liverpool a 2-0 lead.

The goals marked Oxlade-Chamberlain's true Champions League return after missing the bulk of last season's title-winning campaign with a knee injury.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was named on the bench in June's final against , but the midfielder is now glad to be fully back in action in Europe's premier club competition.

"I don't know about the Champions League missing me but I've definitely missed it! It was nice to be back out there," he told BT Sport.

"It's a special tournament to play in. It was great to see the boys do so well last year, being on the bench at the end and watching the boys bring it home.

"It's nice to be back in the starting line-up and to get a couple of goals is a bonus. But we've got to be better if we want to go further in the tournament."

The result comes on the heels of a 1-1 draw against as Liverpool dropped points in the Premier League for the first time this season.

In the Champions League, Liverpool now sit second in the group with six points, one behind group leaders , who topped the Reds in this season's Champions League opener.

And, with a match against Tottenham set for this weekend, Oxlade-Chamberlain is hoping his goal can help lift the club back to their winning ways.

"We've gained confidence from the whole season, not just this game and the last 20 minutes against Manchester United," he said.

"We saw that we have a lot to improve on and it was the same again tonight, but we're getting results, which is good.

"The manager will tell us we have a lot of points to improve because we've got to get them right if we're to get another good result at the weekend."