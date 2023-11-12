'I don't like 80 per cent of English referees' - Roberto De Zerbi launches scathing attack on Premier League officials & VAR after ten-man Brighton slump to 1-1 draw at home to Sheffield United

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has criticised the standard of Premier League officiating, claiming "I don't like 80 per cent of English referees".

WHAT HAPPENED? After being held to a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Sheffield United, De Zerbi has vented his anger against top-flight officials. He couldn't contain his frustration after the contentious 69th-minute sending off of Seagulls midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, which turned the game on its head and sparked a comeback from the away side. The Blades equalised after an own goal from Adam Webster 16 minutes from time, which cancelled out Simon Adingra's stunning first-half opener, and De Zerbi was booked a short while later.

WHAT THEY SAID: After the game, De Zerbi told reporters: "I am honest and clear, I don't like 80 per cent of English referees. I don't like their behaviour on the pitch." When pressed further, he added: "England is the only country where, when there is VAR, you are not sure the decision is right. In other countries you have to be sure the referee is 100 per cent right. In England no, I'm not able to understand (that)."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While De Zerbi's frustration stems from the decision made against his player today, it also clearly runs deeper than just one game. The Italian coach has repeatedly clashed with officials during his Brighton tenure, and his latest comments offer a bit of extra context as to why that is.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRIGHTON? The South Coast club will lick their wounds after failing to beat one of the league's weaker sides, however, it's still been a positive start to the campaign for De Zerbi's side. After the international break they face Nottingham Forest, and a win could take them into the top six.