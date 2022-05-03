'I didn't say that' - Ronaldo responds to claim of 'I'm not finished' message to Man Utd fans after Brentford win

Cristiano Ronaldo has denied sending an "I'm not finished" message to Manchester United fans after their win over Brentford to raise fresh doubts over his future at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo scored his 18th Premier League goal of the season during United's 3-0 home win against Brentford on Monday, dispatching a 61st-minute penalty in emphatic fashion.

United are destined to miss out on Champions League qualification despite the victory, and it has been suggested that Ronaldo will seek a move in the summer transfer window, but he seemed to indicate that he plans to stick around after the final whistle.

Ronaldo denies re-affirming his commitment to United

Ronaldo joined the rest of his team-mates in a lap of honour to mark the Red Devils' final home fixture of the 2021-22 campaign, and was closely followed by the Sky Sports cameras.

The 37-year-old was heard talking into the camera at one stage, and a fan account on Instagram subsequently claimed that he'd said "I'm not finished" in an apparent hint that he will see out the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.

When walking off the pitch in his final home game for Man Utd this season, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to send a message to the camera 👀pic.twitter.com/8zW02vGYgw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 3, 2022

That might not end up being the case, however, as Ronaldo has replied directly to the post by clarifying: "I didn't say that."

Could Ronaldo leave United this summer?

Ronaldo only returned to United from Juve last summer, and has since netted 24 goals across all competitions for the club, but has ultimately been powerless to prevent them from extending their recent trophy drought to five years.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been tipped to move on when the transfer market reopens, and has been linked with a number of top clubs, including Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo did send one clear message after the Brentford game, though, during which the Portugal forward seemed to hint that he still feels he has unfinished business in Manchester.

“Once again, great support from the stands," he wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below

“Let’s take this opportunity of our last game of the season at Old Trafford to thank our amazing supporters, who endured a difficult season by our side and never abandoned us.

“Thanks, guys. Your support means the world to us and our goal is to become better everyday, so that we can achieve what we all want: glory for Man. United!”

Further reading