'I did not come here on holiday' - Matuidi still has France ambition after Inter Miami move

The veteran midfielder still believes he has plenty to offer on the international stage despite swapping Europe for the United States at club level

Blaise Matuidi has insisted he still has ambitions to play for after joining Miami, and that he didn't move to for a "holiday".

Matuidi joined Inter Miami on a free transfer on August 13 after being released by a year before his original contract expiry date, where he had spent the previous three years of his career.

The 33-year-old helped the Bianconeri win five trophies during that period, including three successive crowns, but he was deemed surplus to requirements following Andrea Pirlo's appointment as the club's new head coach.

A number of top European clubs were linked with Matuidi earlier this summer, but he ultimately decided to undertake a new challenge in the United States, and has already taken in nine MLS appearances for the David Beckham-owned franchise Inter.

However, the midfielder has been left out of Didier Deschamps' last two international squads, having previously been a regular in the France set-up.

The France boss explained the former Juve star's absence at a press conference at the start of the month, telling reporters: "It was a career decision, a life choice.

"He is taking responsibility for it. I can understand at his age. We spoke about it together, he knows very well that by taking this decision, it is more difficult for him in terms of the France squad.

"I did not say to him categorically no, in terms of what he has done, what he could be capable of doing, knowing that there is competition at the same time.

"He remains a top-quality player and it's up to him to adapt to his new situation, different matches."

Matuidi has now confirmed that he has no intention of retiring from the international stage just yet, and that he didn't move to Miami to start winding his career down.

Asked if the risk of losing his spot in the French team factored into his thinking before he accepted Inter's offer, the World Cup winner told Canal Football Club : "In my head, I did not sacrifice the France team.

"It was a difficult choice because I spent many years in the France team, I experienced disappointment and joy there.

"Of course not being called up for the French team, it feels weird, but it is a choice I made by taking into account all the parameters, and I'm happy about it.

"But I know what I can do, what I can bring. I have not come here on holiday, he knows that very well. I remain a soldier and if I am called upon I will respond positively."