'I could give an opinion, but it won’t make a difference' - Real Madrid boss Zidane sits on Super League fence

The Blancos boss is reluctant to be drawn into the debate regarding a competition that his board have signed La Liga giants up for

Zinedine Zidane is looking to "sit on the fence" when it comes to questions regarding Real Madrid's involvement in controversial Super League plans, with the Blancos boss claiming his opinion on the matter holds no weight.

Twelve leading sides from across Europe - six from England and three apiece from Italy and Spain - have signed up to become founding members of a new competition that will replace Champions League action for those concerned.

It remains to be seen whether a pipedream becomes reality, with those at the centre of talks - including Real president Florentino Perez - seeing their actions condemned from all corners of the globe.

What has been said?

With Manchester United and Liverpool managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jurgen Klopp fronting up to the cameras since news of the Super League broke on Sunday, Zidane was next in the firing line on Tuesday.

He told reporters when quizzed on the only topic of discussion in world football right now: "This is a matter for the president. I’m here to talk about tomorrow’s match [against Cadiz].

"Everyone has an opinion, but I’m not here to talk about that. You can say Zidane sits on the fence, but my job is the day to day and tomorrow’s match.

"I could give an opinion, but it won’t make a difference. For me, it’s all about Cádiz."

Could Real be thrown out of the Champions League?

It has been suggested that severe sanctions will be imposed on the 12 teams in the Super League picture if they do not back down and reassess their options.

There have been claims of those sides still involved in continental competition this season - such as Real, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City - being thrown out of the Champions League and Europa League.

Pressed on that subject and whether any discussions have been held at Santiago Bernabeu, Zidane said: "No, we’ve not spoken about that at all. We’ve only spoken about tomorrow’s match.

"I’m not stupid, and I know we have all the matches that follow. But, it’s about tomorrow. It’s another opportunity."

Any other business?

Zidane has confirmed that Dani Carvajal and Raphael Varane are ready to make their respective returns to action against Cadiz after taking in enforced spells on the sidelines.

Eden Hazard and Toni Kroos are, however, set to miss out as the Blancos look to offer a positive response to back-to-back 0-0 draws and keep themselves in the Liga title hunt.

