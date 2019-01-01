'I can't wait to continue my progress' - Man United youngster McTominay agrees new contract

The Scotland international signs two-year extension at Old Trafford but has only made eight appearances this season

Manchester United youngster Scott McTominay has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at Old Trafford until 2023.

The 22-year-old has made just eight appearances in all competitions this season and was linked with a loan move in the January transfer window.

“Manchester United has been my life since the age of five and playing for the club I've always supported is all I've ever wanted to do," he said.

“I'm still young and I'm learning all the time from the manager, his coaching staff and from the world-class players in the squad.

”I can't wait to continue my progress at this great club.“

Interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added:

"Scott has been with the club from a very young age, he has progressed through our Academy ranks and has made fantastic progress in the last couple of years.



"Scott is a young midfielder and is constantly improving. He's an intelligent player and wants to learn all the time.

Article continues below

“I am delighted he has signed a new contract and there is no doubt that he has a bright future ahead of him.”

✍️ We are delighted to announce Scott McTominay has extended his contract with #MUFC until June 2023, with the option to sign for a further year.



Congratulations, @McTominay10! 🙌

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 21, 2019