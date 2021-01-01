'I can't understand why he didn't play for Man Utd!' - Coufal lauds Lingard and rates Rice as world's best

The West Ham defender is enjoying working alongside "unbelievable" talent in east London and believes European qualification can be secured

West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal is struggling to understand why Manchester United were prepared to let Jesse Lingard leave and has billed Declan Rice as "the best number six in the world".

A star-studded squad has been assembled by David Moyes in east London, with the quality at his disposal allowing a push for European qualification to be pieced together.

Two England internationals are leading that charge, with Rice taking on captaincy duty while Lingard has netted eight goals through nine games since securing a winter loan switch from Old Trafford.

What has been said?

Hammers full-back Coufal is impressed with the talent around him at the London Stadium, with the Czech Republic international telling Sky Sports: "Jesse Lingard came from the biggest team in England and he brings something different.

"His quality is unbelievable, and I can't understand why he didn't play for Manchester United or get a chance. He's an unbelievable player and I'm really happy to be able to play with him.

"It's the same with Declan Rice. Declan is maybe the best number six in the world, but he can still improve, and he knows it.

"I am just glad I can play with them, with Tomas Soucek, with Mark Noble and some very experienced players.

"It's been a beautiful season so far and everyone is hoping it will continue like this. Our goal is to qualify for Europe for next season and we are hoping we can finish the job."

The driving force at West Ham

While proven performers on the field have helped to lift West Ham into the Premier League's top four, the presence of Moyes on the touchline has aided the collective cause considerably.

Coufal admits as much, saying of the former Everton and Manchester United boss: "He is one of the main reasons we are playing like we are playing.

"He is a big personality and he has big respect from the players and our group and now, he is teaching us how to play more effectively and how to win.

"He is a great person and everyone here is glad to have him."

Moyes has West Ham sat fourth - one point clear of London rivals Chelsea - with seven games left to take in, with the first of those set to take the Hammers to Newcastle on Saturday.

