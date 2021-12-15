'I can calculate from Kaizer Chiefs they got a penalty' - Orlando Pirates' Ncikazi blames poor officiating

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi seemed to be blaming the match officials after Bucs were held to a draw by Swallows FC on Tuesday night.



The Buccaneers drew 1-1 with Amaswaiswai in a PSL encounter which was played at Dobsonville Stadium with Ruizagh Gamildien cancelling out Bandile Shandu's opening goal.



Ncikazi felt that the Buccaneers had enough chances to win the game and also made it known that he is unhappy with some of the officiating against his side this season.



"That becomes a problem in our game where we create the opportunities but the final pass or the shot, we don't score," Ncikazi told SuperSport TV.



"And it comes back to bite you. You give confidence to the opponents. If we had taken our chances early enough we wouldn't be in the situation that we are. But we played in patches today. I don't think we dominated throughout. There were moments where it was scary. Swallows were a bit dominant but had enough chances to score. We just missed that final pass.



"And the refereeing doesn't help. Pirates have been subjected to this subjective officiating for quite some time. I can calculate from a number of matches. It's either it's closed or it doesn't fall for us. I hope it will change at some point. I'm not making excuses today. Not the best of games but again we had opportunities to win. Some decisions I think should have fallen for us but it didn't happen."



The former Lamontville Golden Arrows head coach gave an example of the Soweto Derby clash against their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs which was decided by a late penalty as Pirates succumbed to a 2-1 defeat last month.



"Not only in this match as I'm saying. Even the best analysts when they analyse it's always bad for us or they won't show it at all. I just feel we are not as lucky in terms of officiating. I can calculate from the Kaizer Chiefs that they got a penalty. We were supposed to get a penalty on the other side," he continued.



"You expect from the analyses from the best analysts you will see that. It doesn't even show. There's a penalty that we got through Peprah that we didn't get against AmaZulu. The list is endless and when you say this as a coach you sound like you are making excuses."



Ncikazi also feels that his charges were tired in the second-half against Swallows as they turned their attention to their highly-anticipated clash with Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday.



"Today was not the best day. But based on the opportunities we created I would say we have a better advantage. Let's take the point and try to be ready for Friday," he added.



"The difference between Swallows it's maybe a stage where we need to refresh the team. I thought maybe we did not do much in that department. If you look at the changes they made and the changes we made, we did not change the team we played in the previous match [against TS Galaxy on Saturday]. But we are aware of it. We have to try.



"This schedule is very difficult to manage as a coach. You go for the continuity of a team that won previously or you just change when you're trying to refresh the team. And I don't think we did very well in that department."