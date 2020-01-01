'I believe I am going to adapt quickly' - Man City signing Torres believes he is readymade for Premier League

The Spain international is confident of making an immediate impact as he prepares to make his debut for Pep Guardiola's side

New signing Ferran Torres has no doubts about his ability to adapt to English football and believes he is readymade for the Premier League.

City beat a host of top clubs to sign Torres from Valencia in August for £21 million ($27m) as Pep Guardiola’s side moved quickly to replace outgoing winger Leroy Sane.

The deal was seen as a bargain for one of ’s emerging talents, with needing to improve their finances after failing to qualify for Europe.

The 20-year-old has had to wait to make his debut, with City starting the 2020-21 campaign a week later than the majority of clubs because of their commitments in August.

City belatedly begin their Premier League season against at Molineux on Monday and, should he be selected, Torres has backed himself to hit the ground running.

"I am very happy to be here and for the season to have started, and above all I just can't wait for Monday, to be able to play my first game in the Premier League," he told Sky Sports.

"I am an ambitious player and I know I am capable of becoming a starter. I am going to work hard to achieve it.

“Of course, I know English football is very different to football in Spain because it's more physical, but that's a style of play that is more suited to me. I believe I am going to adapt quickly.”

Torres says the opportunity to work with Guardiola was a key factor in his decision to leave his boyhood club, who he joined at the age of six.

“He [Guardiola] is a manager who knows how to get the best out of every player," he added.

"I am young and I think I have a lot of room to improve, so I thought he was the right man to help me do that. He wants me to play my game and get numbers, in terms of goals and assists.

"Of course, it is not easy to leave a place which has been your home for 12 or 13 years.

"You have spent your whole life tied to it, but every player has to look at what is best for him and I thought the best thing for me was to come to this great club and keep improving with Pep and these team-mates."