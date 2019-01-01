'I am the coach!' - Emery defiant amid Mourinho to Arsenal reports

The Gunners boss saw his side squander another lead on Wednesday as they drew with Vitoria in the Europa League

Unai Emery reiterated that he is still 's manager as rumours continue to swirl linking the likes of Jose Mourinho with the club.

Emery has come under fire in recent weeks as the Gunners have struggled both domestically and in Europe.

On Wednesday, Arsenal were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Vitoria in the as Shkodran Mustafi's 80th-minute goal was cancelled out by a last-gasp Bruno Duarte bicycle kick in stoppage time.

The result continued a recent run of poor performances, with the north London outfit having won just one of their last six matches in all competitions, giving up leads in each of the last four.

Mourinho, meanwhile, remains out of work since being sacked by in December, and reports emerged on Sunday that he had recently met with Arsenal head of football, Raul Sanllehi, regarding replacing Emery.

Arsenal have since refuted those claims , but ex- boss Emery was still asked about the Portuguese following the draw in Guimaraes.

When asked if he was concerned about being replaced by Mourinho, Emery responded swiftly, saying: "I am the coach.”

Pressure will continue to mount on the former manager following Arsenal's display on Wednesday as the Gunners squandered yet another lead.

"In this competition, our objective is to be first in the group," Emery said. “We are going to play the next two matches to make sure we’re in that position. Now we’re going to prepare for a new competition.

“We worked, we played, fighting against a team with strong organisation. When we did the most difficult, score one goal, they drew at the end.

"It’s a little disappointing for that result. We’re first in the group, we want to make sure of that position in the next matches.”

He added: "Our objective this evening was to have a clean sheet. We need to improve defensively and be strong in that moment.

“We are using each match to achieve that. We didn’t achieve that against Vitoria Guimaraes.

“In that competition we’re taking good results, taking a lot of goals and not conceding a lot of goals.”

Arsenal are set to visit on Saturday in a match that could be vital to their top-four hopes.

The Foxes currently sit third in the league, level on points with while six ahead of the fifth-place Gunners