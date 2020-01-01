'I am not a sack of potatoes' – Rakitic addresses Barca future

The Croatian star continues to be linked with a Camp Nou exit but has stressed he's yet to decide his own future

midfielder Ivan Rakitic said he is not a "sack of potatoes" as he asked for respect amid doubts over his future at the La Liga champions.

Rakitic continues to be linked with a move away from Barca, having reportedly attracted interest from , , and previously.

The 32-year-old's future at Camp Nou is far from certain and the international addressed his situation.

"I am not a sack of potatoes," Rakitic told Mundo Deportivo, with the full interview set to be published on Monday.

"I will decide my future. I want to be where I am valued. If it is here, delighted, and if not, it will be where I decide."

Veteran star Rakitic joined Barca from Spanish rivals in 2014. Since arriving, Rakitic has won four titles and the among other pieces of silverware.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic bringing La Liga and major sporting competitions to a standstill, Rakitic had made 31 appearances across all competitions for Barca this season.

The midfielder got an early glimpse of the pandemic's potential when the Catalans took on in the Champions League in February.

"It hasn't been a surprise. When we went to Naples, people were talking about it a lot in and I said to Xavi [the team doctor] that this would get worse," Rakitic told Barca TV in an interview from his home.

"Now it's the best thing we can do. I would like to go out on the street and walk about, but it's not necessary. We have to be indoors. I don't like it, but it's necessary and important."

With La Liga sides still yet to return to team training, Rakitic conceded clubs will need some time to get back up to speed once they're cleared to return to action.

"It will be strange seeing each other again at the training ground and playing again. Let's hope we are in the best condition," Rakitic said.

"Obviously, we will lose some adrenaline. It won't be like in the summer, when you have the whole season ahead. Almost impossible to return at 100 per cent after a month, but there will be no lack of desire."