'I am enjoying myself here' - Ndidi reiterates commitment to Leicester City

The 23-year-old Nigeria international is hoping to see out his contract with the King Power Stadium outfit

Wilfred Ndidi has reiterated his commitment to , saying he is enjoying himself with the Premier League side.

The international, who is rated as one of the best defensive midfielders in the English top-flight, has been delivering consistent performances since joining the Foxes.

His form has seen him linked to Premier League rivals and despite still being under contract at the King Power Stadium until 2024.

"We are doing well and I am enjoying myself here. I still have a contract with Leicester," Ndidi told ESPN.

"I am learning and trying to improve myself every day and I am doing okay here so no need to go anywhere."

The Super Eagles star has made 29 appearances across all competitions for the Foxes this season despite injury problems.

His form has aided the progress of Leicester to their current third spot in the Premier League, behind and .

The midfielder will hope to continue his solid defensive performances when football activities resume in , having been suspended owing to the outbreak of coronavirus.