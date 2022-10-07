Hype train back on track! Pepi scores two more goals as USMNT star is on fire for Groningen

U.S. men's national team striker Ricardo Pepi continues to thrive in the Netherlands as he scored in his third consecutive club game.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pepi made it three games in a row with a goal during Groningen's 3-2 loss to RKC Waalwijk, with the former FC Dallas star scoring both goals for his side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pepi now has four goals in his last three games for Groningen, having gone nearly a year scoreless for club and country after making his big move to Augsburg in January.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The flurry of goals is coming at the perfect time for Pepi, who now finds himself fighting for a spot in the USMNT squad for the World Cup after previously being the unquestioned starter to start World Cup qualifying.

DID YOU KNOW?: Pepi is the first player in the 21st century to be involved in five goals in his first four Eredivisie performances, having provided four goals and an assist so far.

THE VERDICT: Pepi's goals could be vital to his hopes of representing the USMNT at the World Cup. He's currently locked in a battle with Jesus Ferreira, Josh Sargent and Jordan Pefok, all of whom have been in good form for their respective clubs. For Pepi to push his way onto the roster, he'll need to keep scoring and, if he does, there's always a chance he could reclaim his starting spot.

WHAT NEXT FOR PEPI? Up next for Pepi and Groningen is a match against Twente on October 16.