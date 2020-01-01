'Mumbai City are the favourites for the title' - Hyderabad boss Manuel Marquez focuses on the positives after defeat

Hyderabad head coach Manuel Marquez said that his side learnt plenty of lessons from the loss against Mumbai City...

Hyderabad FC's five-match unbeaten run in the 2020-21 season came to an end with a 0-2 loss against at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

The Nizams now sit sixth on the table with nine points.

Mumbai City kept Hyderabad in check from the onset as they created plenty of chances and didn't allow the opposition to play their natural game. Hyderabad head coach Manuel Marquez appreciated the high-quality football from the Islanders which restricted his team's involvement in the game.

"The quality of Mumbai was very good. Very good press in the first half. We could not play our normal football. We improved in the second half. Mumbai is a very strong team and it is a fair result," Manuel Marquez said after the game.

Spanish striker Aridane Santana has been sensational in front of the goal but Marquez refuted the idea that the Islanders had a special plan to deal with the striker.

"Aridane is a very good player. I don't think they didn't do (did anything special) against Aridane. They pressed well. We were scared in the first half but after half time I was happy. Today is the day when we have to know how many positive things we are doing."

Liston Colaco, who has impressed with his cameos off the bench, was introduced late into the game. Marquez revealed Colaco was injured in the previous game and was really lucky not to have injured himself again in the match against Mumbai City.

"Liston Colaco was injured in the last minute against . After his fantastic performance, he was not in good condition. He played 40 minutes today. It's a lucky thing to not have a physical problem."

Mumbai City extended their lead at the top of the table with 16 points from seven matches. Marquez took the defeat positively and claimed that his side learnt a lot of lessons against the favourites to win the ISL this season.

"It is a good lesson for us today. (There have been) Positive things in these five games. We have to know that we have played against the favourite team for the title in the regular season," he said.

"We played against the best team, I don't like that our player was scared. You can win, lose or draw with your style. But I think in the second half, the team was brave but there weren't too many chances to score. We played against a very good team," he added.