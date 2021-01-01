'I thought Mumbai City will win the title, I was wrong' - Hyderabad boss Manuel Marquez credits ATK Mohun Bagan's efforts

Hyderabad is set to face a stiff challenge against league leaders ATK Mohun Bagan...

Hyderabad are third on the points table with 27 points from 18 matches and are involved in a close race for the top-four this season the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Nizams won their last game against Kerala Blasters and are unbeaten in their last 10 matches. Up next for them is a difficult tie against league leaders ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday. The game ended as a 1-1 draw when these two teams met earlier this season.

"It was a very important win against Blasters because we are in the fight for the playoffs. But it was not our best performance. In the first half, we did not play well. Blasters played well in the first half. But in the second half after the first goal, the possession of both teams were clear and with the first goal we finished the game because mentally we were better than Kerala," Hyderabad boss Manuel Marquez said.

He added, "A win gives you confidence even if that is a 2-1 win in the last minute. If that is a 4-0 win it gives you more confidence definitely. But we know that every game is different and which team we are playing against. We are in a good moment but I think the four of us (teams involved in the top-four race) think the same and tomorrow we play a stronger team in the league."

Marquez admitted that the competition in the ISL has taken him by surprise as he had predicted Mumbai City to win the title.

"I was 99.1 per cent wrong about the championship because I thought Mumbai would win the championship. Bagan have found the best moment (form) and they have a very compact team. They have the players to play the style Antonio Habas wants to play.

"Lenny and Marcelinho add a very good balance to the team. We are in the two last games and there are five teams fighting for the last two spots. So this is a crucial period and Bengaluru vs Goa is a crucial game too."

Marquez said that his team is motivated to end the season on a good note and that their unbeaten run is 'fantastic'.

"Some people used to say that draws are nothing. But now we are 10 games unbeaten and draws feel like wins. This is fantastic. At the end of the championship, every team finishes in the correct position. Now we are in a very good moment with 10 games unbeaten. It is very difficult to remain 10 matches unbeaten in any league. Our motivation is high. In some games, even when we don't play good football we are a difficult team to beat. Tomorrow we play against the strongest team but we have to play and both of us need the points."

"I think for ISL three teams being on 27 points is a very positive thing. Tomorrow we have a difficult game but both Goa and NorthEast have difficult games. NorthEast will have problems to beat East Bengal, even when they are playing very good. Khalid is doing a fantastic job. It will be tough for Bagan too as they need the points to seal the top spot."

"Bagan played a hard game two-three days ago. I don't know if they will change a few players. They have a very good squad. I don't know whether Marcelinho will be able to play with a muscle problem. But they have very good players. Pronay (Halder), Jayesh (Rane), Sumit Rathi are all good players on the bench. The challenge is fantastic."

Marquez also confirmed that full-back Asish Rai will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

"Ashish Rai out for the season with a knee injury. If that happened to me, I would have retired. But he is strong enough and should be back in training within a month. He was incredible this season."

The Hyderabad gaffer has identified Bagan striker Roy Krishna as the player to watch out for in Monday's contest. The Fijian striker has scored 14 goals in 18 matches this season and is the top scorer in the league.

"It is very difficult to mark Roy Krishna. He is the best forward in the league. He is a player with a lot of experience. They are a very physical team, especially in defence. Krishna can score with both legs and head. He is fast, he knows at which moment he has to run. He is not tall but he is very clever. For me, he is a very complete centre forward."

