Phil Foden has delivered a worrying update on his fitness, with the Manchester City star admitting he has “hurt” a niggling foot injury again.

Blues forward has been nursing a knock

Needs to be managed carefully

Has rediscovered goal-scoring spark

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old forward has been struggling with a knock for some time now, with the problem made worse during a 57-minute stint of derby action against Manchester United on January 14. Foden has been carefully managed since then, netting four goals in his last three appearances, but the England international admits that he was left in pain after helping to inspire a 2-0 victory over Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: Foden told reporters afterwards of the foot problem that he continues to nurse: “It was the derby, I had it just before but it wasn’t too serious then. I damaged it a bit more against United. Unfortunately today I’ve kind of hurt it again, but now I need to rest up. We’ve got two days off now so hopefully I’ll have the chance to rest it. We are always playing and there is no time to rest, sometimes your feet just need to rest and that was it really. It goes through moments, it’s one of those injuries where physios can't really help, it goes when it goes, you have to learn how to manage it.

“Whether it’s not training as much, just doing partial training, trying to look after it, I’m just trying to find that balance, trying to keep feeling good. Obviously when I’m not on the football pitch, I’m very frustrated but I feel like every player goes through those moments – whether it’s a big injury or a niggle. I’m just happy to have passed that stage and to be back performing.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foden has only started 16 Premier League games for City this season, with Pep Guardiola able to call upon a number of alternative options in midfield and attack.

WHAT NEXT? Foden has rediscovered a spark of late - having found the going a little tough before, during and after the 2022 World Cup finals. He will be eager to ensure that no untimely fitness setbacks halt his progress as he looks to help City chase down Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup honours.