Hugo Lloris subbed for Fraser Forster at half-time after conceding FIVE in opening 21 minutes of Tottenham's Premier League clash with Newcastle

Hugo Lloris was hauled off at half-time by Tottenham after conceding five times in the opening 21 minutes of a humbling outing against Newcastle.

Outing to forget for French keeper

Game over at St James' before half-time

Top-four dreams fading for Spurs

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs headed to St James’ Park hoping to keep their top-four dreams alive, but Champions League qualification feels a long way off after putting in a forgettable performance against one of those currently sat above them in the Premier League table. Lloris was unable to prevent Newcastle from running riot on Sunday, with the ball picked out of his net on a handful of occasions before the break. Cristian Stellini opted to shuffle his pack in a bid to restore order during a shambolic display, with Fraser Forster asked to take over between the sticks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lloris remains club captain at Tottenham, but questions continue to be asked of his future at 36 years of age and with a little over 12 months left to run on his contract in north London.

WHAT NEXT? Spurs, who are guaranteed to end another season empty-handed and behind arch-rivals Arsenal, have more testing encounters fast approaching as their next two Premier League fixtures will see them take on Manchester United and Liverpool.