Huge blow for Man City! Kevin De Bruyne forced off with injury during Premier League opener against Burnley

- De Bruyne pulls up with injury
- Replaced by Kovacic
- Guardiola sweating over key man's fitness
WHAT HAPPENED? The brilliant Belgian pulled up after just 21 minutes of City's 3-0 win against Burnley on Friday night. It was immediately apparent that the midfielder would have to be subbed as he passed the captain's armband over to Kyle Walker, before being replaced by Mateo Kovacic moments later.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Bruyne and City fans will hope that it is not a recurrence of the hamstring injury which forced him to leave June's Champions League final after just 35 minutes.
WHAT NEXT? According to reports, De Bruyne left Turf Moor without the use of crutches, in a big boost to Pep Guardiola.