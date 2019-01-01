Valverde 'happy' despite Barcelona's back-ups failure to beat Huesca

A much-changed Barcelona were held to a stalemate by Huesca, but Ernesto Valverde was pleased with his makeshift side for their efforts.

Ernesto Valverde was proud of the way his back-up side performed at despite them being held to a disappointing 0-0 draw on Saturday.

LaLiga's bottom club earned a deserved point at home to the leaders, who made 10 changes to the starting line-up from the quarter-final first-leg win over three days ago.

With United visiting on Tuesday and Barca commanding a healthy advantage at the top of the league table, Valverde took the opportunity to rest stars including Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic.

Moussa Wague and Jean-Clair Todibo made their debuts for the Catalans, while Riqui Puig and Jeison Murillo earned first league performances, with Kevin-Prince Boateng given a run-out and Ousmane Dembele granted a full hour as he works his way back to full fitness.

And head coach Valverde was pleased with Barca's display given the makeshift line-up he deployed.

"We're happy because it was a difficult match for us. A lot of new people came in, but they understood what they had to do," he said.

"I did not want to play [Nelson] Semedo or [Jordi] Alba because they played the full game the other day. Sergi Roberto had muscle discomfort, too. We were forced to play with Malcom on one wing and Wague on the other.

"It cost us a little at the beginning, but we're happy because the players went above and beyond, and we had our options. It was tough, but I thought that's what we needed to do.

"You have to understand the circumstances around the game. They were not normal debuts, like when a player debuts alongside the first-choice players.

"We changed a lot of players, the way to play and against a team that's playing against relegation."

Despite taking just a point against Francisco's men, Barcelona retain their lead at the top of with nine points between themselves and in second.

Barcelona's focus now switches to Tuesday when they welcome Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to the Camp Nou for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final.



