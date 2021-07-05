Hudson-Odoi: George Boateng advises Chelsea midfielder on Black Stars bid

The ex-Aston Villa midfielder shares his thoughts on the West Africans' pursuit of the Chelsea attacker

Former Middlesbrough and Aston Villa midfielder George Boateng believes Chelsea attacker Callum-Hudson Odoi may have to reconsider his international career with England should he not see a long-term future with the Three Lions.

The 20-year-old has become the subject of speculation after recently opening the door for a possible switch to the Black Stars after not being selected for England’s squad for the ongoing Euro 2020 Championship.

He was born to Ghanaian parents in England, making him eligible to pledge his allegiance to either side.

“My advice would be that if you don’t see a future there [England] for you to play regular football, [then consider Ghana] because let’s not make a mistake here, Hudson-Odoi is an outstanding world-class footballer,” Boateng, who was born in Ghana, but played international football for the Netherlands, told Citi Sports.

“He is only going to get better and it will be a shame if he only ends up having five or six caps for England and doesn’t make a final tournament like a World Cup or European Championship ever in his career.

“But the possibility of representing Ghana and playing at the World Cup stage in a team with top-class players and if he plays for Ghana, it will send out a message to many other players, who would want to play for Ghana.”

Hudson-Odoi has already played three times for England. He made his debut against the Czech Republic in March 2019 and played his last game against Kosovo in November that same year.

Per Fifa’s eligibility rules, he can only apply for a switch to Ghana three years after his last appearance.

Article continues below

“I think obviously when you’re young, you have the opportunity to play for England throughout all the years, from under 15 to under 16 all the way up,” the winger continued.

“When they obviously gave me the opportunity to come I was in the country already. It’s something that I already had in my mind, set on already playing for England.”

His statement has gingered Ghana, whose President Nana Akufo-Addo and football association president Kurt Okraku both held separate meetings with the winger over the possibility of a switch last month.