Huddersfield Town’s Mounie sets sights on Southampton FA Cup tie

The Benin international is looking forward to his 14th appearance this season when the Terriers take on the Saints at St. Mary's Stadium

striker Steve Mounie has expressed his readiness for their third-round fixture against on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Benin international struggled for form at the start of the season which limited his playing time to 13 Championship appearances.

However, the forward shone, scoring his third goal this term in their defeat against on New Year’s Day and hopes to replicate that performance when they face the Saints.

“It was hard at the beginning of the season. I’m very pleased to be back in the team and scoring goals again,” he said in a pre-match conference.

“You have to try and work hard every day and try to improve every day. You have to be ready for the opportunity to come and then take it.

“I was telling myself I will get a chance and I have to take it.” You have to try and work hard every day and try to improve every day.

“It’ll be a good game to play against Southampton. I’m looking forward to it.”

Mounie enjoyed playing time last season, featuring in 32 games and scoring two goals, although his effort was not enough to prevent Huddersfield from relegating from the Premier League.

The forward will hope to help the Terriers, who are currently three places above the bottom three, maintain their Championship status at the end of this campaign.