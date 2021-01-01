How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool in India - TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

Goal tells you how to catch the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool in India...

It's 'Super Sunday' as Manchester United are all set to face arch-rivals Liverpool in a crucial Premier League clash on Sunday at the Old Trafford.

The Red Devils need a win or draw in this clash to deny Manchester City from clinching the title this weekend. The bragging rights are up for grabs as the old foes clash in this important match.

Here's how to watch the Premier League tie in India.



Where to watch or stream the Premier League tie

The Premier League tie between Manchester United and Liverpool in India is available to be streamed Live on Hotstar.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Preview

Manchester United lock horns against their rivals and reigning Premier League champions Liverpool in an important Premier League tie on Sunday. With Manchester City's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, Manchester United have to win or draw the tie to keep the title race going. If the Red Devils lose then the Sky Blues will be crowned champions for the third time in four seasons.

Liverpool will be without defender Nathaniel Philipps in this tie and the four injured players Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson will continue to remain out of action.

Manchester United who are on the back of a thumping 6-2 win over AS Roma in their midweek Europa League semifinal first leg tie, will be high on confidence ahead of facing their foes. Other Anthony Martial and Phil Jones, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have the full squad at his disposal

A mouth-watering clash is on the cards as the Red and Devils will hope to clinch the bragging rights at their home.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream May 2 9 PM Manchester United vs Liverpool Star Sports Select 2/HD

