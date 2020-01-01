Primera División

How to watch El Clasico in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

Anselm Noronha
Lionel Messi Barcelona Sergio Ramos Real Madrid 2019-20
Getty/Goal composite
With the Real Madrid and Barcelona set to face off, Goal tells you how to catch the action...

The 2020-21 La Liga season started on September 12 and has seen an interesting start. 

After the international break, Real Sociedad and Villarreal were top the standings. 

Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways as Luis Suarez's 150th La Liga goal and Yannick Carrasco's stoppage-time header handed them a win over Celta Vigo but Diego Simeone's men are still eighth - a spot above Barcelona as Ronald Koeman suffered the first defeat of his reign, slipping to a narrow defeat at Getafe.

    However, before that, Real Madrid also suffered their first La Liga defeat of the season as they went down in dismal fashion at home to minnows Cadiz ahead of the El Clasico.

    Now, both giants of La Liga, Real Madrid and Barcelona, will play the first El Clasico of the season. Here's how to watch the match in India
     

    Where to watch or stream the La Liga

    El Clasico in India is available to be streamed Live on  Facebook
     

    La Liga fixtures

    Matchday 1

    Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream
    Sep 12 7:30pm Eibar 0-0 Celta Vigo Facebook
    Sep 12 10pm Granada 2-0 Athletic Club Facebook
    Sep 13 12:30am Cadiz 0-2 Osasuna Facebook
    Sep 13 5:30pm Alaves 0-1 Real Betis Facebook
    Sep 13 7:30pm Valladolid 1-1 Real Sociedad Facebook
    Sep 13 10pm Villarreal 1-1 Huesca Facebook
    Sep 14 12:30am Valencia 4-2 Levante Facebook
    Jan 12 TBD Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Facebook
    TBD TBD Barcelona vs Elche Facebook
    TBD TBD Real Madrid vs Getafe Facebook

    Matchday 2

    Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream
    Sep 19 7:30pm Villarreal 2-1 Eibar Facebook
    Sep 19 10pm Getafe 1-0 Osasuna Facebook
    Sep 20 12:30am Celta Vigo 2-1 Valencia Facebook
    Sep 20 7:30pm Huesca 0-2 Cadiz Facebook
    Sep 20 10pm Granada 2-1 Alaves Facebook
    Sep 20 10pm Real Betis 2-0 Valladolid Facebook
    Sep 21 12:30am Real Sociedad 0-0 Real Madrid Facebook
    Jan 6 TBD Athletic Club vs Barcelona Facebook
    TBD TBD Levante vs Atletico Madrid Facebook
    TBD TBD Sevilla vs Elche Facebook

    Matchday 3

    Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream
    Sep 26 4:30pm Alaves 0-0 Getafe Facebook
    Sep 26 7:30pm Valencia 1-1 Huesca Facebook
    Sep 26 10pm Elche 0-3 Real Sociedad Facebook
    Sep 27 12:30am Real Betis 2-3 Real Madrid Facebook
    Sep 27 3:30pm Osasuna 1-3 Levante Facebook
    Sep 27 5:30pm Eibar 1-2 Athletic Club Facebook
    Sep 27 7:30pm Atletico Madrid 6-1 Granada Facebook
    Sep 27 10pm Cadiz 1-3 Sevilla Facebook
    Sep 27 10pm Valladolid 1-1 Celta Vigo Facebook
    Sep 28 12:30am Barcelona 4-0 Villarreal Facebook

    Matchday 4

    Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream
    Sep 29 10:30pm Real Sociedad 0-1 Valencia Facebook
    Sep 30 1am Getafe 3-0 Real Betis Facebook
    Sep 30 10:30pm Huesca 0-0 Atletico Madrid Facebook
    Sep 30 10:30pm Villarreal 3-1 Alaves Facebook
    Oct 1 1am Eibar 0-1 Elche Facebook
    Oct 1 1am Real Madrid 1-0 Valladolid Facebook
    Oct 1 10:30pm Athletic Club 0-1 Cadiz Facebook
    Oct 1 10:30pm Sevilla 1-0 Levante Facebook
    Oct 2 1am Celta Vigo 0-3 Barcelona Facebook

    Matchday 5

    Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream
    Oct 3 4:30pm Valladolid 1-2 Eibar Facebook
    Oct 3 7:30pm Atletico Madrid 0-0 Villarreal Facebook
    Oct 3 10pm Elche 0-0 Huesca Facebook
    Oct 3 10pm Real Sociedad 3-0 Getafe Facebook
    Oct 4 12:30am Valencia 0-2 Real Betis Facebook
    Oct 4 3:30pm Osasuna 2-0 Celta Vigo Facebook
    Oct 4 5:30pm Alaves 1-0 Athletic Club Facebook
    Oct 4 7:30pm Levante 0-2 Real Madrid Facebook
    Oct 4 10pm Cadiz 1-1 Granada Facebook
    Oct 5 12:30am Barcelona 1-1 Sevilla Facebook

    Matchday 6

    Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream
    Oct 17 4:30pm Granada 1-0 Sevilla Facebook
    Oct 17 7:30pm Celta Vigo 0-2 Atletico Madrid Facebook
    Oct 17 10pm Real Madrid 0-1 Cadiz Facebook
    Oct 18 12:30am Getafe 1-0 Barcelona Facebook
    Oct 18 3:30pm Eibar 0-0 Osasuna Facebook
    Oct 18 5:30pm Athletic Club 2-0 Levante Facebook
    Oct 18 7:30pm Villarreal 2-1 Valencia Facebook
    Oct 18 10pm Huesca 2-2 Valladolid Facebook
    Oct 18 10pm Alaves 0-2 Elche Facebook
    Oct 19 12:30am Real Betis 0-3 Real Sociedad Facebook

    Matchday 7

    Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream
    Oct 24 12:30am Elche vs Valencia Facebook
    Oct 24 4:30pm Osasuna vs Athletic Club Facebook
    Oct 24 7:30pm Barcelona vs Real Madrid Facebook
    Oct 24 10pm Sevilla vs Eibar Facebook
    Oct 25 12:30am Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis Facebook
    Oct 25 4:30pm Valladolid vs Alaves Facebook
    Oct 25 8:30pm Cadiz vs Villarreal Facebook
    Oct 25 11pm Getafe vs Granada Facebook
    Oct 26 1:30am Real Sociedad vs Huesca Facebook
    Oct 27 1:30am Levante vs Celta Vigo Facebook

