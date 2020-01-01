Messi vs Ronaldo: How to watch FC Barcelona vs Juventus in India - TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

As Messi and Ronaldo lock horns against each other once again, Goal tells you how to catch all the action...

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been going head-to-head in football for over a decade and their magnificence at the very top of the game means both are firmly in the GOAT category. Since Ronaldo left , this will be for the first time that the two legends will play against each other.

There was a small win for Messi when he netted from the penalty spot in ’s 2-0 win over in Turin earlier in the group phase, which Ronaldo missed because he was infected with Covid-19.

But this time the tables could turn as Juventus head into the game at the back of a stunning win over whereas, Barcelona fell 2-1 to Cadiz.

Messi's form is also a concern for Ronald Koeman as he has scored just twice from open play and has four from 10 appearances in . Whereas, Juventus operate around Ronaldo, and he has eight goals in six games this season in .

But Barcelona’s positive form in Europe, in stark contrast to their struggles on the domestic front, is a relief for the Blaugrana faithful. Juventus trail Barca by three points and the Catalans have a vastly superior goal difference - meaning the Serie A side need a big win to top the group.

Andrea Pirlo is aware and with progress to the next round already secured, he will give his side the green light to go on the attack at Camp Nou.

"We have nothing to lose,” Pirlo said. “We can play an open game. We are aware of the mistakes we made in the first leg. It will be a very difficult game because we will have to suffer, but we will have our chances and we have to take advantage of them," stated the coach.

Watch Barcelona vs Juventus LIVE from

The Sony network has the rights to show UEFA matches in . The match will be broadcasted in Sony Ten 2.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile application Sony Liv, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

When is Barcelona vs Juventus LIVE in India: Time and Date

The Messi vs Ronaldo showdown will kick-off at 1:30 am IST on Wednesday morning in India