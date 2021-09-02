The five-time World Cup winners boast a strong defence this term...

Brazil travel to Santiago to face Chile on Thursday with Tite's side looking to continue their perfect start to CONMEBOL qualifying.

La Canarinha have won all six matches they have played and will be confident of recording another success against a Chile side they beat in this summer's Copa America.

Here's how to watch Chile vs Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers from India.

Contents

What time does Chile vs Brazil start?

Game Chile vs Brazil Date Friday, September 3 Time 6:30 am IST

Return to top

How to watch Chile vs Brazil on TV & live stream in India

In India, the CONEMBOL World Cup 2022 Qualifiers will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. It will be streamed live on SonyLIV/JioTV.

TV channels Online stream Sony Sports Network SonyLIV/JioTV

Return to top

Chile vs Brazil: Team news & key stats

The hosts are without Ben Brereton Diaz and Francisco Sierralta with both English-based players unable to travel due to coronavirus restrictions.

Brazil are also missing a number of players for the same reason as Alisson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Ederson, Gabriel Jesus, Thiago Silva and Richarlison among those prevented from joining up with the squad.

Tite is though able to call upon the services of Real Madrid trio Casemiro, Eder Militao and Vinicius Junior.

Article continues below

Key Stats:

Brazil's defensive solidity in World Cup qualifying over the last year has been extraordinary, with the side keeping five clean sheets in their opening six games.

At the Copa America, they managed four shutouts in seven games including against Chile despite playing the second half with 10 men.

Martin Lasarte's men have managed just one win from their opening six games and look like being in for a difficult time against the competition leaders.

Return to top