How to watch Atletico vs Chelsea, Lazio vs Bayern Munich and other Champions League Round of 16 matches in India - TV, live stream, fixtures

With the Champions League 2020-21 knock-out stages underway, Goal tells you how to catch all the action...

The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League action is back with the Round of 16 matches.

Liverpool will take a 2-0 lead into the second leg against RB Leipzig after recording a 2-0 victory at the Puskas Arena on Tuesday, while PSG head back to France with a commanding 4-1 first-leg lead after demolishing Barcelona on their own turf.

Andrea Pirlo's Juventus are lucky to escape with just the one-goal disadvantage in a 2-1 defeat at Porto, while Borussia Dortmund hold a slim advantage after a 3-2 victory over Sevilla in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League clash.

The coming week sees Atletico Madrid host Chelsea, Lazio welcome Bayern Munich, Atalanta versus Real Madrid and Borussia Monchengladbach face Manchester City.

Here's how to watch the matches from India.



Watch/Live stream Champions League Round of 16 in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony and TEN channels) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

Champions League Round of 16 fixtures

First leg fixtures

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Feb 17 01:30 RB Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Feb 17 01:30 Barcelona 1-4 PSG Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Feb 18 01:30 Sevilla 2-3 Borussia Dortmund Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Feb 18 01:30 Porto 2-1 Juventus Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Feb 24 01:30 Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Feb 24 01:30 Lazio vs Bayern Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Feb 25 01:30 Atalanta vs Real Madrid Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Feb 25 01:30 Monchengladbach vs Man City Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

Second leg fixtures

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Mar 10 01:30 Juventus vs Porto Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Mar 10 01:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Mar 11 01:30 PSG vs Barcelona Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Mar 11 01:30 Liverpool vs RB Leipzig Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Mar 17 01:30 Real Madrid vs Atalanta Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Mar 17 01:30 Man City vs Monchengladbach Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Mar 18 01:30 Bayern vs Lazio Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Mar 18 01:30 Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

