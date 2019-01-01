How to buy tickets for Brazil v South Korea in Abu Dhabi?

Tickets to high-profile friendly between Brazil and South Korea in Abu Dhabi have gone on sale

Five-time World Cup winners to face at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium on November 19 as part of Global Tour.

The fixture will take place on November 19 at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, with limited early-bird tickets starting at Dh120. It marks Brazil’s first international fixture in the since October 2010, when the five-time world champions defeated 3-0 at Zayed Sports City.

Brazil manager Tite announced his 23-man squad for the double-header against , in Riyadh on November 15, and South Korea – part of the Brazil Global Tour. The group includes the likes of Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Casemiro and Philippe Coutinho.

South Korea, meanwhile, are expected to be headlined by Hotspur forward Son Heung-min.

Tickets for Brazil-South Korea can be found at www.ticketmaster.ae.