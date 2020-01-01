How Salah, Mane and other African stars celebrated Liverpool's Premier League triumph

On Thursday, the Reds sealed their first top-flight title in 30 years after Chelsea defeated Manchester City at Stamford Bridge

trio Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane have joined their teammates and fans around the world in celebrating the club’s Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were confirmed champions on Thursday after their closest rival bowed to a 2-1 loss against .

Liverpool have gathered 86 points from 31 league outings so far and they hold a 23-point lead over City with seven games remaining.

The triumph ended the Reds' wait for a Premier League title since 1990 and the African stars at Liverpool have taken to social media to celebrate.

Keita, who has played 11 league games this campaign, dedicated the title to his compatriots in Guinea while appreciating the club’s fans and his family.

"A great pride, a great accomplishment and especially the work of the whole team rewarded," Keita wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you to my family, to the Liverpool supporters for their incessant support but also to the people of Guinea to whom I also dedicate this title of champion of ."

's Salah and 's Mane, who have a combined 32 league goals for Liverpool this season, also shared their feelings after the title was secured.

Salah shared a picture of him in the team's party alongside Dejan Lovren, Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson.

"The road is long and strewn with pitfalls. But we knew that by dint of persistence we will get there," Mane wrote.

"Special mention to the technical staff of Liverpool, to my teammates, to the employees of the club without forgetting our valiant supporters who spare no effort to support us. To be champion is celebrated!"

Athletic's Nigerian defender Leon and FC Toronto's Congolese left-back Chris Mavinga also posted congratulatory messages to Liverpool.

Congrats @LFC what an incredible season you’ve played - well deserved Champions 🥳👏🏽 https://t.co/OUsPcAY2Gf — Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) June 25, 2020

Mavinga played for Liverpool youth team between 2009 and 2011 but left the club after struggling to break into the first-team.