How Nigeria’s Olise must improve after EFL Young Player of the Season award – Reading boss Paunovic

The 19-year-old is among the Royals' standout performers this campaign with his contributions in front of goal and in the middle of the park

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has suggested the areas Michael Olise need to improve on after he was named the EFL Young Player of the Season.

The Nigeria midfielder was honoured with the award last week after his contributions of six goals and 11 assists in 43 Championship games this campaign.

In March, Olise who was born to Nigerian father and Franco-Algerian mother in England, was placed in the Super Eagles’ standby list for their last two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

Ahead of the Royals' final league match of the season against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, Paunovic said the 19-year-old needs to appreciate himself more and also learn to deal with challenges.

"First of all, I am very happy for him. I think he deserved it [the award]. He loves football, he is very passionate about the game,” the Serbian coach told Berkshire Live.

"He is very dedicated. He is almost picky in his performances. If he doesn't have a perfect performance, he can get disappointed, but this is normal.

"But, that is because he is young. He'll learn how to deal with adversities. That's where he has to get better.

"He has to also acknowledge and appreciate himself more, because he demands so much from himself, that sometimes he doesn't understand that can go against him and sometimes the team.

"But when he knows how to play and work for the team, his individual qualities were highlighted much more."

Olise is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League club Leeds United after his impressive 2020-21 season, but the Royals are focused on working with him.

"I think he can enjoy the game more if he improves his execution," Paunovic added.

"I think he can score more goals and he needs to have more courage without the ball, but all of these things he is aware of.

"We work with him and show him and we measure his progress together, and he has done great, and it is all credit to him.