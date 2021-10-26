Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a Manchester United club legend and fan favourite owing to his 1999 Champions League final heroics, scoring a last-minute winner for the Red Devils against Bayern Munich to clinch not only the European title, but also the coveted Treble.

The former forward was appointed caretaker manager of Man Utd following Jose Mourinho's dismissal from the club in the 2018-19 season, despite only having managed Norwegian side Molde at the top level.

So how many trophies has the ex-Norway international won as both manager and player? Goal takes a look.

How many trophies has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won as manager?

The most prestigious honours that Solskjaer has won are during his time managing Molde, managing to win the Tippeligaen (the top of Norway's football league system) as well as the Norwegian Football Cup (the country's premier cup competition).

As manager of Manchester United Reserves, Solskjaer has also won the Lancashire Senior Cup and Manchester Senior Cup.

But Solskjaer has yet to win a major trophy as manager of Manchester United's senior team. The closest he has come to winning a trophy with the Old Trafford side is when he reached the Europa League final in 2020-21, but had to concede defeat to Villarreal after losing on penalties.

Villarreal won the shootout 11-10, after the game finished 1-1 in regular time.

Article continues below

Honour Club Year(s) won Lancashire Senior Cup Manchester United Reserves 2007-08 Manchester Senior Cup Manchester United Reserves 2008-09 Premier Reserve League North Manchester United Reserves 2009-10 Premier Reserve League North Manchester United Reserves 2009-10 Tippeligaen Molde 2011 Norwegian Football Cup Molde 2013 Europa League Runner-up* Manchester United 2020-21

*Not actually a trophy

How many trophies has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won as player?

Solskjaer's trophy cabinet from his playing career is fully stacked, having won six Premier League titles with Manchester United (including winning the Treble in 1998-99, consisting of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup).

He has also lifted the Community Shield with Manchester United on two occasions, in 1996 and 2003.