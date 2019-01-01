How many Premier League teams can play in the Champions League?

A minimum of four Premier League teams play in the Champions League each season, but that can increase

The 2019 final will be an all-Premier League affair with and set to face off in Madrid, while two English teams could also potentially meet in the final of the , with and in opposite semi-finals of UEFA's second-tier tournament.

It has been a great year for English football, following on from the Three Lions' run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in , and we could now see more Premier League clubs in the 2019-20 edition of the Champions League as a result.

Ordinarily, the top four teams in the Premier League progress to the group stage of Europe's premier club competition, but places are also reserved for the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League.

So, does that mean we could potentially see six Premier League clubs competing in the Champions League next season?

No, unfortunately not.

The reason is UEFA dictates that, while there is a minimum of four Premier League clubs each season, a maximum of five clubs from any one country can compete in the Champions League.

There are a number of different scenarios that could transpire if an English club wins the Champions League or the Europa League or, indeed, both.

What happens if a Premier League club wins the Champions League?

If a Premier League club wins the Champions League and has not already qualified for the tournament through their league position, they assume their place in the group stage as 's fifth representative.

However, things are a little bit different if a Premier League club wins the Champions League and also earns a place in the competition via their league finish.

Instead of going to the highest team in the Premier League that has not earned qualification for the Champions League, the extra spot is transferred to the champion of the league ranked 11th on UEFA's coefficients table.

For the 2019-20 season that will be the Eredivisie in the .

What happens if a Premier League club wins the Europa League?

In the event that a Premier League club wins the Europa League and doesn't qualify for the Champions League through their domestic league, they take their place in the Champions League group stage as the fifth and final team from England.

If they finish in the top four of the Premier League, thus qualifying for the Champions League, and then win the Europa League, the Champions League group stage position goes to the team that finishes third in the league ranked fifth in UEFA's coefficients table.

For 2019-20 that team will be drawn from 's .

What happens if Premier League clubs wins both?

If the winners of both the Champions League and the Europa League hail from the Premier League and neither team finished in the top four, the team that finished fourth is penalised.

In such a case, in order to adhere to UEFA's limit of five teams in the Champions League, the team that finishes fourth in the Premier League is demoted to the Europa League group stage.

A similar scenario occurred during the 2011-12 season when Chelsea won the Champions League but finished sixth in the Premier League.

At the time, UEFA had imposed a limit of four teams per country and the fourth-placed team - Tottenham - suffered as a result by dropping into the Europa League.