How many matches do India U23 team play in a year? How many do the top 10 ranked Asian countries play?

Goal takes a look at the number of matches India U23 team played in the last six years and comparison with the appearances of the top Asian teams...

The Indian U23 side are set to take part in the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Championship qualifying round which starts on October 27. India are clubbed alongside UAE, Oman and Kyrgyzstan in Group E. The venue of the competition is yet to be finalised.

The last time the U23 Indian team was in action was back in 2019 where they played two matches against Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in the qualification round of the 2020 AFC U23 Asian Championship. The Blues colts, under Derrick Pereira, lost 3-0 and 2-0 respectively and their third match against Pakistan was cancelled.

The Indian team played a total of 11 matches in the last six years which includes five matches in 2017, four in 2018 and two in 2019. On average, India U23 play less than two matches in a calendar year.

Top-ranked Asian country Japan's U23 side has played 51 matches in the last six years, 40 more than what India played. They have already played 10 in 2021 so far which includes six at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 where they had reached the semifinal and they have also played four friendly matches.

How many matches have India U23 team played in the last six years?

Year Tournaments Matches 2021 - 0 2020 - 0 2019 2020 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers 2 2018 2018 SAFF Championship 4 2017 Friendlies, 2018 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers 2+3 2016 - 0 Total 11

How many matches do the U23 teams of the top-ranked Asian teams play in a year?

Japan U23 matches

The Japan U23 team played a total of 51 matches in the last six years, the most among all the top 10 ranked Asian countries.

Year Tournaments Matches 2021 Tokyo Olympic 2020, Friendlies 6+4 2020 2020 AFC U23 Championship 3 2019 Friendly matches, 2020 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers 2+3 2018 2018 Asian Games, 2018 AFC U23 Championship, Friendlies 7+4+2 2017 M-150 Cup, 2018 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers 3+3 2016 Rio Olympics 2016, Friendly, 2016 World Youth Championship, 2016 AFC U23 Championship 3+1+4+6 Total 51

Iran U23

The Iran U23 team played a total of 19 matches in the last six years with an average of three matches per year.

Year Tournaments Matches 2021 - 0 2020 2020 AFC U23 Championship 3 2019 Friendly matches, 2020 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers 1+3 2018 2018 Asian Games 4 2017 2018 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers 4 2016 2016 AFC U23 Championship 4 Total 19

Australia U23

The Socceroos U23 side played a total of 33 matches in the last six years which includes competitions like the Olympics, AFC U23 Championships and friendly matches. On average, they play 5 matches per year.

Year Tournaments Matches 2021 Tokyo Olympic 2020, Friendlies 3+5 2020 Friendlies, 2020 AFC U23 Championship 2+6 2019 Friendlies, 2020 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers 3+3 2018 2018 AFC U23 Championship 3 2017 2018 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers, Friendlies 3+2 2016 2016 AFC U23 Championship 3 Total 33

South Korea U23

The South Korean colts played a total of 41 matches in the last six years which includes competitions like the Olympics, AFC U23 Championships and friendly matches. On average, they play 6 matches per year.

Year Tournaments Matches 2021 Tokyo Olympic 2020 4 2020 Friendlies, 2020 AFC U23 Championship 2+6 2019 2020 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers 3 2018 2018 Asian Games, 2018 AFC U23 Championship 7+6 2017 2018 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers 3 2016 Rio Olympics 2016, 2016 AFC U23 Championship 4+6 Total 41

Qatar U23

The Qatar colts played 32 matches in the last six years which include two friendly games in 2021. On average they play five matches per year.

Year Tournaments Matches 2021 Friendlies 2 2020 2020 AFC U23 Championship 3 2019 2020 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers 3 2018 2018 Asian Games, 2018 AFC U23 Championship 3+6 2017 Friendlies, 2018 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers 2+3 2016 Gulf Olympic Teams Cup, 2016 AFC U23 Championship 4+6 Total 32

Saudi Arabia U23

The Saudi U23 side have already played seven matches in 2021 which includes three matches at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. They played 39 matches in the last six years which includes AFC U23 Championships, their qualifiers, friendly matches and invitational tournaments.

Year Tournaments Matches 2021 Tokyo Olympic 2020, Friendlies 3+4 2020 2020 AFC U23 Championship 6 2019 2020 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers 3 2018 2018 Asian Games, 2018 AFC U23 Championship 4+3 2017 2018 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers, Friendly matches, Islamic Solidarity Games 4+2+3 2016 Gulf Olympic Team Cup, 2016 AFC U23 Championship 4+3 Total 39

UAE U23

UAE played 34 matches in the last six years and only one game so far in 2021. On average, they play close to six matches a year. Other than the AFC U23 Championships and their qualifiers, the UAE colts also play several friendly matches and invitational tournaments.

Year Tournaments Matches 2021 Friendly matches 1 2020 2020 AFC U23 Championship 4 2019 Friendly matches, 2020 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers 4+3 2018 2018 Asian Games 7 2017 2018 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers, Friendly matches 3+4 2016 Gulf Olympic Teams Cup, 2016 AFC U23 Championship 4+4 Total 34

Iraq U23

Iraq have played 35 matches in the last six years which includes playing in the 2016 Rio Olympics, and three AFC U23 Championships and their qualifiers. On average, they play close to six matches a year.

Year Tournaments Matches 2021 - 0 2020 2020 AFC U23 Championship 3 2019 2020 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers 3 2018 2018 Asian Games, 2018 AFC U23 Championship, Friendlies 7+4+2 2017 2018 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers 4 2016 Rio Olympics 2016, Friendly, 2016 AFC U23 Championship 3+3+6 Total 35

China U23

Along with Iran, the Chinese U23 side played the least number of matches in the last six years, 19. Other than three AFC U23 Championships and their qualifiers, China have not played in any other competition or friendly matches.

Year Tournaments Matches 2021 - 0 2020 2020 AFC U23 Championship 3 2019 2020 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers 3 2018 2018 Asian Games, 2018 AFC U23 Championship 4+3 2017 2018 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers 3 2016 2016 AFC U23 Championship 3 Total 19

Oman U23

The Oman U23 side have not played any match since 2020 but still, have managed to play 21 matches in the last six years. Other than AFC U23 Championships, Oman also play friendly matches regularly and take part in invitational tournaments.

Year Tournaments Matches 2021 - 0 2020 - 0 2019 2020 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers 3 2018 2018 AFC U23 Championship, Friendlies 3+2 2017 Friendlies, 2018 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers, Islamic Solidarity Games 2+2+5 2016 Gulf Olympic Teams Cup 4 Total 21

How have India U23 performed in the past?

India have not played at the Olympic Games since 1992 when the U23 national teams started taking part in the competition. They have also never managed to qualify for the AFC U23 Championship since its inception in 2014.

The Blue colts played in four editions of the Asian Games (2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014) and only once have they managed to go past the group stage in 2010 when they had reached the round of 16. The only trophy that the U23 team won was the SAFF Championship in 2009 under the tutelage of Sukhwinder Singh.

While most of the top-ranked Asian countries' U23 sides play five to six matches in a year on average, the Indian team play a maximum of three matches in a year and that gets reflected in their performance in major competitions.