How many goals has Karim Benzema scored for France? Les Bleus star's full World Cup, Euro and international friendly record

The Frenchman has been banging in the goals for his country ever since opening his account in 2007

Karim Benzema is one of the greatest footballers in modern day football in terms of goalscoring.

The Real Madrid striker is not only known for the number of goals he scores every year, but also in terms of his creativity in building up play for his team.

For the national team, Benzema scored his first goal on his debut back in 2007 against Austria.

Just how many strikes does the Frenchman have to his name, though, and in which competitions did he find the net the most often?

Benzema's total France goals

Competition Games Goals World Cup 5 4 Euro 10 4 World Cup qualification 22 7 Euro qualification 12 5 UEFA Nations League 5 3 International friendlies 43 15 97 37

How many goals has Benzema scored at the World Cup?

Edition Games Goals 2014 World Cup 6 3 2022 World Cup TBC TBC 7 4

Benzema's Euro Championships record

Edition Games Goals Euro 2008 2 0 Euro 2012 4 0 Euro 2016 Not in squad Not in squad Euro 2020 4 4 4 0

World Cup qualification goals

Edition Goals 2010 World Cup qualifiers 2 2014 World Cup qualifiers 2 2022 World Cup qualifiers 3 7

Benzema's friendly goals for France

Games Goals 43 15

Benzema's favourite opponents

Team Goals Faroe Islands 2 Estonia 2 Jamaica 2 Honduras 2 Armenia 2 Portugal 2 Switzerland 2 Kazakhstan 2

*Data accurate as of September 19