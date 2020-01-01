How I recommended Zungu to Rangers FC - Benni McCarthy

The 27-year-old secured his season-long loan deal to Ibrox from Amiens with an option for a permanent stay at the end of the season

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy says he recommended Bongani Zungu to when they called him up to ask about the player.

According to McCarthy, Rangers coach Michael Beale gave him a call and his response was that they would be signing a complete midfielder who is not only great but a fighter.

“I know Michael very well as we were on the same Uefa coaching courses together, so he phoned me for a chat about Zungu. When they were first interested in him they wanted to do some background checks," McCarthy told The Scottish Sun.

“They had a good idea of what kind of player he was and wanted my opinion on him as well. I told them they’d be getting a really good one if they signed him."

“Not only is Zungu a great player, he is a fighter."

McCarthy revealed he has watched Zungu shine in recent years and he's no doubt the Duduza-born midfielder will not disappoint at his new club.

“I’ve watched him blossom over the last few years and Rangers have got themselves a fantastic footballer," added McCarthy.

“He is the complete midfielder, very comfortable on the ball and so strong in the tackle. He can play as a defensive midfielder too because he is so good at cleaning up."

“But he also offers you an attacking threat and he can score goals.”

What makes McCarthy believe Zungu is a great midfielder is his versatility. The midfielder can defend, create and score goals.

“Zungu can do everything in the middle of the park and that is why Steven Gerrard was so desperate to sign him. He is a tough tackler and if you need someone to put their foot in then he is capable of that. If you need someone to go in for a tough 50/50 challenge then he is your guy.

“He will definitely improve Rangers and make them more effective. I think he will be absolutely fine with the physicality of Scottish football.

“He usually wears No 8 like Gerrard and while he is not the same kind of player he is hugely effective.

“He can play in so many positions and that is why Gerrard is so interested in him.

“As well as being a fighter he can also pick a pass, he has intelligence and he can stop runners. He is an all-round package and that’s why so many teams wanted him.”