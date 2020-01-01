How ex-Manchester City forward Benjani ‘went AWOL’ and missed Newcastle United trials arranged by Sono

The retired Zimbabwean ended up playing in the English top-flight with four clubs, but after he had spurned a chance with The Magpies earlier on

Former forward Benjani Mwaruwari has revealed he blew an opportunity to break into the Premier League earlier after he disappeared from the radar of Jomo Sono who had organised trials for him at .

While turning out for Jomo Cosmos in 2001, Benjani went for national duty with Zimbabwe but failed to return to in time to fly to for auditions with Newcastle.

Although he might have struggled to obtain a work permit had he impressed The Magpies, he still missed out on an early chance with the Premier League where he later on arrived in 2006 after stints in and .

“To be quite honest I didn’t have a clue about him [Sono] taking a lot of players to Europe. I was just excited that I will come to South Africa and play for Jomo Cosmos as he mentioned to me,” Benjani told Marawa Sports Worldwide as per The Herald.

“When I was at Cosmos, I discovered all these things he did for the players. I went AWOL when we were playing for the national team in Zimbabwe and he said 'Where are you? I want you to go to Newcastle for trials'.

“I was nowhere to be found, he said 'You missed a chance to go to Newcastle, now you have to go to Bournemouth, where I am at the moment'. He made some arrangements and I came to Bournemouth. I went there at the wrong time.”

Options for him widened after failing to impress Bournemouth as he ended up trialling at clubs in , Norway and Swiss side Grasshopper where he signed on loan from Cosmos for the 2001/02 season.

“While I was in Bournemouth, he arranged for me to go to Turkey but I didn’t like it,” said Benjani.

“I flew to Turkey from Norway, I don’t know what’s happened there. From there, I went to Switzerland. Within a space of one month, I had four trials, then, eventually, I made it in Zurich.

“You know, in Zurich, it was nice, the city was beautiful and I loved it and I said Bra Jay, you know what, I will sign here and he said 'I am coming tomorrow'. He flew over then we signed a deal. When he wants things to happen he can put an effort.’’

Following the end of his loan stint at Grasshopper, Benjani went to then side AJ Auxerre where he spent two-and-half seasons, a stint which included football and winning the French Cup.

Then his Premier League breakthrough finally came in January 2006 when Harry Redknapp brought him to Portsmouth.

This was followed by spells at Manchester City, Sunderland and , before he wrapped up his playing career in the Premier Soccer League with and .