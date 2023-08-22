How do you stop Lionel Messi? FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan says there's a chance

FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan revealed how he plans to stop in-form Lionel Messi in the US Open Cup semi-final.

Currently on a seven-match winning streak

Won the inaugural Leagues Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Messi has exhibited sublime form since joining MLS side Inter Miami last month. In just seven appearances for his new club, the Argentine has scored 10 goals and helped win the inaugural edition of the Leagues Cup last week.

A red-hot Inter Miami will now face FC Cincinnati on Wednesday in the US Open Cup semi-final and ahead of the clash, manager Pat Noonan revealed how he plans to stop Messi's side.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to CBS Sports Golazo, Noonan said, "Everybody has talked about the different ways to try and stop some very good players. Obviously a good coach, They have a history of working together. When you start to piece in players of that quality, you see the best versions of the players that have been part of the group. They are in great form, we have talked about how we want to approach the game.

"You've seen teams that look to get after him in the challenges that you face when the pressure is broken, you have seen teams that sat in a little bit and teams that are sitting deeper. You have good players with limited space."

He added, "A lot of teams and coaches have taken this approach of how do you stop one of the best to ever play the game, that's our challenge on Wednesday. But I know our guys will be up for it but you still gotta execute in the biggest moments. You saw it even in the Nashville game, I thought they defended in a good way, limited Messi's touches, Busquets at times, but in that one moment where the ball just pounces out in a way where Messi makes an incredible play and score a goal."

"You look at it and say 'How much more can you do?' So, it's those types of moments that you need the right defending, you need to be able to get close to the player to keep him from getting the shot. Hopefully, on Wednesday we have some answers."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Argentina skipper has had a massive influence on Inter Miami's form as before his arrival, the club had failed to win in their last six appearances in all competitions. Messi has been joined by his former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at Miami.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? The Leagues Cup triumph last week made Messi the most decorated player in the history of the game as it was the 44th title of his career. He will now aim to go past Cincinnati's challenge and compete for the 45th trophy.